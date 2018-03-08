The Nigeria Immigration Service has undertaken a two-day “border patrol reinforcement exercise’’ in Benue.

Spokesman of the service, Sunday James, said in a statement on Thursday that the move was pursuant to the Service’s commitment to effective border management.

James said the patrol was led by the Comptroller-General of the Service, Muhammad Babandede, at the Ingoov border control post in Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “The exercise, which lasted for two days, saw the comptroller-general patrolling the border stretch between Nigeria and Cameroon with other senior officers and personnel of the NIS’s Rapid Response Squad.

“During the exercise, Babandede visited the refugee camp at Abande where about 2,310 refugees were accommodated 50 km away from the borderline.

“He made donations of food items to the refugees.’’

He said the Immigration boss also visited Governor Samuel Ortom during which he reiterated the Service’s commitment to strengthen border patrol activities in the country.

According to him, Babandede sued for continuous collaboration between the NIS and the State Government for enhanced border security in the state.

The spokesman said the comptroller-general also visited the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, and the Terkwande, Hillary Ikima, where he called for the traditional institution’s involvement in border policing.

Babandede later presented patrol vans and one motorcycle to the Benue Command to boost its operations.

The spokesman said the comptroller-general also inaugurated some projects, including two blocks of 10 flats and a borehole at the residential quarters of the Service in Buruku Local Government Area.