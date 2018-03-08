The House of Representatives on Thursday mandated its committee on legislative compliance to investigate the refusal of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to enforce the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches establishment.

The resolution was sequel to a motion under matters of urgent national importance by Rep. Hassan Saleh (Benue-APC), on the “urgent call on the Federal Government to ensure the enforcement of the open grazing prohibition and ranching law in Benue State.

Moving the motion, Saleh explained that on Monday, Marc 5, 2018, no fewer than 26 persons were killed by suspected herdsmen.

Saleh disclosed that “when the heavily armed herdsmen stormed the village, some of them started burning down houses while others were shooting sporadically and also butchered many of the villagers”

He said “Despite the widespread condemnation of the killings going on in Benue State, many of the perpetrators of this heinous crimes have not been arrested and prosecuted by the Nigerian Police Force. This has led to the continuation of the killings in the state.”

He said that “the herdsmen and their sociocultural organization known as Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association have vowed to continue killing the citizens of Benue State until the state’s Anti-Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranching Law is reversed.”

The lawmaker emphasised that Benue State as a unit of the federation was empowered by the 1999 Constitution.

“To enact laws that would promote peace, unity and prosperity among the citizens of the state and everyone dwelling in the state is under obligation to obey such laws.”

According to him, there is need for the Federal Government to reiterate the call on the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to take all necessary measures.

“The measure is to enforce the Benue Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranching Law in order to ensure that peace is fully restored to the state.”

The committee mandated by the House to look into the matter were given six weeks to submit its report for further legislative action.

The House also urged the Inspector General of Police and all security agencies in Benue State to arrest the perpetrators of the gruesome killings going on in Benue.