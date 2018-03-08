The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted partly cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Friday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Thursday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 37 to 40 and 23 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that localised thunderstorms were likely over Abuja, Ilorin, Makurdi, Lokoja and Lafia axis during the afternoon hours.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience cloudy skies in the morning, with day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 37 and 21 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted localised thunderstorms over Ibadan, Ado, Oshogbo, Abakaliki, Owerri, Ikom, Uyo, Lagos, Abeokuta, Port-Harcourt and Calabar during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience partly cloudy to sunny conditions during the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the range of 39 to 42 and 20 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

NiMet predicted: “The upper level atmospheric instability being observed over the country is anticipated to give localised thunderstorm activities over some parts of the central and Southern states.

“However, partly cloudy skies to sunny conditions are envisaged over the Northern states during the forecast period.’’