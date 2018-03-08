The Police in Borno on Thursday said they had deployed personnel to public schools in the state to enhance protection and security in them.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Damian Chukwu, made the disclosure at a monthly police meeting in Maiduguri.

Chukwu said policemen and women had been deployed to various schools in line with presidential directives to secure the schools.

He said that the command had directed all its units to strengthen and ensure the protection of students and teachers in schools in their respective areas.

He said Police Area commands had also been directed to organise stakeholders’ meeting to enhance security in schools.

The commissioner said the schools should also monitor the movement of students, teachers, and visitors.

“Schools should encourage the use of dogs to complement the existing security,” he said.

He called on the people to cooperate with security agencies by giving them useful information, assuring that such information would be kept confidential.