Vice President Yemi Osinbajo turned 61 Thursday, March 8, a day set aside to celebrate International Women’s Day by the United Nations.

He had gone about his activity for the day, including receiving a delegation of bank CEOs, among other things.

Osinbajo was treated to a surprise birthday celebration by a few members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Water Resources, Suliaman Adamu, Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emiefele, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters –Senate, Senator Ita Enang, and his staff and aides.

In his short remarks, he said, “I’m grateful to God for preserving my life. It’s just exciting to be one year older. I think we are gradually getting to that class of individuals who are called senior citizens and I think in some way it places greater responsibility. But I’m immensely grateful to God and thank everyone for the surprise.”

On his prayer for Nigeria as he turns 61, Osinbajo said, “I pray that our country will be greater and greater, that it will prosper and that we will experience true joy and true peace.”

Earlier, Secretary to the Government Boss Mustapha said the get-together was to share in the Vice President’s special day.

“We are gathered to share with you on this very auspicious day. Our prayer is that God will continue to watch over you, continue to fill you will wisdom and understanding, that at every point in time as you counsel with Mr. President you will give him godly counsel, that he will depend on you for insights into the governance of this country; and for those of us working with you, we will receive direction to take this country forward and to greater heights,” Mustapha said.

Osinbajo later took pictures with FEC representatives, aides, as well as women to mark the International Day for Women.

The 61-hour nonstop-praise concert in commemoration of his 61st birthday celebration earlier announced by the The Chaplain of the Aso Villa Chapel, Pastor Seyi Malomo, was put off.

The event was to be jointly organised by the Aso Villa Chapel, in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Malomo had in a statement on February 17th said the essence of the gathering was to acknowledge the grace and blessing of God over Nigeria “because He has given us the finest of leadership – the President and the Vice President.”

The event had been slated for 6 a.m. on Monday, 5th March, at Sharon Ultimate Hotel, Garki, with the last 7 hours held at the National Christian Centre, from 12 noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7th.