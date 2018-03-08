The National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kebbi says the rate of women indulgence in drug abuse is on the increase in the state.

The Commandant of the agency in the state, Alhaji Suleiman Jadi, said this when he received officials of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) on a visit to his office in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

“The trend has now taken a new turn as the number of women addicts is on the increase,’’ Jadi said.

Jadi, however, did not disclose the number but called on the group to support relevant agencies in the fight against drug abuse among the youths and women in particular.

“We need all concerned Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) to collaborate with the agency to reduce the menace,’’ he said.

He said NGO’s had major roles to play in sensitising the public, especially youths at the grassroots level, on the dangers of drug addiction.

The state President of the society, Hajiya Balkisu Atuna-Danga, said the visit to the agency was to seek ways of contributing toward ensuring a drug-free society.

“We have been carrying out awareness campaigns on the dangers of drug abuse, especially among women and children,’’ Atuna-Danga said.

She also solicited the support of the agency in the campaigns against drug abuse and addiction among women.