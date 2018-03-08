Workers of Cross River Geographic Information Agency (CRGIA) and their counterparts at the State Water Board Limited have protested the alleged non-payment of their 15 and 18 months arrears of salaries, respectively.

The staff of both agencies who barricaded the governor’s office as well as the Water Board office gate on Thursday in protest of their unpaid salaries said they were tired of the situation as many of them have been evicted from their homes because they cannot pay their rents.

They said that they had been promised several times by different government officials that something will be done when the arrears was about six months but nothing had been done till date.

“Our situation is like a nightmare we are begging God to wake us up from. We are being owed 15 months salaries while our directors and other management staff have received salaries till date. We are treated like beggars. I have three children and all of them have been seating at home for more than two terms.

“To make matters worse nobody is doing anything about it. We have been left in the dark. As we speak, 16 of my colleagues have been thrown out of their houses already. Some sleep in churches while some sleep in uncompleted buildings. We are really suffering. His Excellency, Prof Ben Ayade, should to look into our case because it has already gotten out of hands, many of us collected bank loans that we don’t even know how to pay back,” a staff of CRGIA who did not want to be named said.