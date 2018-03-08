Two university professors from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife have been appointed as Vice-Chancellors of two newly established federal universities.

The professors are Professor Muheez Alani Durosinmi and Professor Sola Ehindero.

While Professor Durosinmi, of the Department of Haematology and Immunology in the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, College of Health Sciences, was appointed as the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Eko University of Medicine and Health Sciences; Professor Sola Ehindero, of the Department of Education, Faculty of Education was appointed as the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Atiba University, Oyo, Oyo State.

The Vice-Chancellor of the OAU, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, described the newly appointed Vice-Chancellors as round pegs in round holes.

Ogunbodede admonished them to use their wealth of experience as seasoned academics of international standing to make their respective University a citadel of intellectualism where students would be grounded in sound morals and academic excellence.

Attesting to their administrative and academic competence to run their Universities, Professor Ogunbodede said “only academics of unquestionable credentials like Professors Ehindero and Durosinmi could be appointed as pioneers because their sound moral compass and native intelligence would be massively deployed to vigorously navigate their Universities to an enviable harbour”.

Professor Ogunbodede, then, pledged the readiness of his administration to assist them so that, as ambassadors of Great Ife, their pioneering efforts will record grandiloquent breakthrough.

He, then, prayed that God will grant them divine wisdom and knowledge in their new assignments and wished them a successful tenure.