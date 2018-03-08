Holding a high public office did not change Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as he remains humble and committed to performance, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Chief Bola Tinubu, said on Thursday.

In a letter to Osinbajo, Tinubu said that the vice president, who clocked 61 on Wednesday, had remained committed to the principles of justice, fairness, honesty and equality of all people.

A copy of the letter was made available on Thursday in Lagos by Tinubu’s Media Officer, Mr Tunde Rahman.

“This day presents an opportunity for us to thank God for the years he has given you and to pray that He provides you with many more birthdays.

“Your birthday also gives me the chance to tell you that the respect and affection I have for you as a brother and friend are deep and abiding.

“Your life has been one of commitment to the principles of justice, honesty, fairness and equality of all people under God.

“You plied your knowledge of the law to advance the welfare of the common man and, thus, protect those ideals and beliefs integral to the exercise of our collective humanity, Tinubu told Osinbajo in the letter.

He noted that during Osinbajo’s eight years as attorney-general and commissioner for justice in Lagos State, he continued to stand for profound and worthy causes as he did in private practice.

“You vitally contributed to most of the landmark cases and laws passed in the state, which paved the way for the ongoing development of the state. Those same rare talents and traits you continue to live by today.

“You did not allow high office to change you or dilute your humanity.

“Your performance and service to the nation is a source of pride to those who know you. Along with President Buhari, you have helped to show that assumption of high office does not have to lower one’s sense of morality or lessen their humanity,” Tinubu added.

Tinubu, a two-time Governor of Lagos State, prayed God to grant the vice president more years in good health, strength and wisdom.