Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has approved full implementation of the Central Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA) Billing System to address the challenge of multiple demand notices.

A statement by Chief David Edevbie, the State Commissioner for Finance, disclosed this on Thursday in Asaba.

According to Edevbie, the approval for the central billing system is with effect from 2018 fiscal year.

“The implementation is in response to public complaints about the existence of a plethora of demand notices from legal and illegal sources as well as the multiplicity of state taxes, rates, fees and charges.

“The process includes, but not limited to the establishment of a robust ICT database of all revenue and taxpayers on a platform accessible by all relevant stakeholders”.

The commissioner said that the process, which would involve electronic demand notices, would capture all types of state taxes, rates, fines fees and charges as well as introduce the consolidated assessment system of all annual rates and charges by the MDAs.

He said that the system would also enhance the ease of doing business and payment by members of the public.

“Consequently, all revenue collecting MDAs are hereby requested to participate in the project and cease forthwith the issuance of all demand notices to existing and potential taxpayers in the state.

“Henceforth, all such tax notices shall now be centrally issued and signed by the Executive Chairman, Delta State Board of Internal Revenue or the State Commissioner for Finance,” Edevbie said.

The commissioner urged the general public to conform to the order and should not to honour any demand notice without the appropriate signatories.