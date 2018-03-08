A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has adjourned till May 9, 2018 for pre-trial conference, a case of alleged defamation of character filed by the Amanyanabo of Okochiri clan in Okrika LGA, HRM, King Ateke Tom.

This is as the trial judge in the matter, Justice Constance Green, ordered a substituted service on the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and seven other members of the party.

Justice Green directed the court bailiff to use a substituted means to serve the defendants in the matter after Ateke Tom’s counsel, Mr. Granville Abibo (SAN) claimed that the defendants were evading being served court summons.

Abibo urged the court to instruct the bailiffs to use a substituted means to serve the defendants.

Ateke Tom had filed a N1 billion suit against eight APC chieftains, claiming that he was defamed by the remarks and actions of the defendants.

But the matter in Suit Number PHC/345/2018 seems to have been delayed because the defendants summoned in the case had not been served.

Some of the APC members in the case are Hon. Asita O. Asita, who was the deputy governorship candidate in the 2015 election, Chairman of the party, Dr. Davies Ikanya, Dumo Lulu-Briggs and Sampson Ngerigbara.