Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Thursday said his administration would promote and respect women’s rights to social, economic and political opportunities in the state.

Bello made the pledge in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Petra Onyegbule, in Lokoja, to mark the 2018 International Women’s Day, with the theme “Press For Progress”.

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8 to mark the achievements of women and highlight issues concerning their advancement and rights to social, economic and political opportunities.

The governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensure that the state witnessed social development, especially in the area of gender parity.

According to him, the state, through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, is sponsoring Kogi State Gender and Equal Opportunity and other matters connected to women, to enact a law that protects women and their concerns.

The governor commended the contributions of women over the years in various capacities to ensure growth, development and stability in the society, saying it was a good job, which the society had not appreciated enough.

“As we celebrate the 2018 International Women’s Day, I enjoin us all to do our bit to promote and respect rights of women.

“The women are equal partners with men in the growth and development of the society and should be treated as such by all,” Bello said.

Bello, however, noted that a lot had changed owing largely to the efforts of women, but called on everyone with a voice to “Press For Progress”, so that all issues affecting women at home, workplace and in the society would be given sustainable solutions.