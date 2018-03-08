The National Human Rights Commission says the release of Abuja Bureau Chief of Daily Independent Newspaper, Tony Ezimako, is a confirmation that the protection of human rights in Nigeria is sacrosanct.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the commission, Tony Ojukwu, said this in a statement signed by the commission’s Head of Media, Fatimah Mohammad, on Thursday in Abuja.

It will be recalled that Ezimako was detained by the Department of State Security Services on February 28 and released on March 6.

Ojukwu indicated in the statement that the acting executive secretary had sent a team of investigators to the DSS.

He said the team, led by Cordelia Aghware, had demanded that Ezimako be released or charged to court immediately.

The executive secretary reiterated the need for law enforcement agencies to respect national and international human rights laws bordering on treatment of detainees.

Ezimako was allegedly detained by the DSS over alleged publication of classified documents.