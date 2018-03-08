The General Manager, Yobe State Water Corporation, Engineer Ahmed Usman, has restated the commitment of the Yobe State Government to provide potable water to the citizens.

Usman explained that it is their responsibility to ensure adequate supply water, which the Corporation is committed and provide the necessary support to achieve this.

The General Manager stated this while speaking with newsmen at his office in Damaturu recently.

Usman disclosed that the Corporation has a sustained programme known as Partnership for Extended Water Sanitation and Hygiene to ensure adequate water supply and sanitation in public places and the urban areas.

He said that Yobe State Water Corporation has achieved 80 percent water supply to its consumers “our boreholes are all working, the government is supporting us, our files get express approval from Governor Ibrahim Gaidam. Monthly we use 50,640 litres of diesel to our 82 boreholes and enhance water supply to our consumers in Damaturu.”

He also revealed that the Corporation has recently employed 87 new personnel.

Speaking on the challenges confronting the Corporation, the GM said: “We can do better than now if we have more funds.

“Also, we need to go back to proper payment of water bills, our consumers don’t want to pay their monthly water bills, our staff have to follow them house to house but they don’t want to pay, we charge less in the country. We have one of the best and purified water.”

He used the forum to appeal for prompt payment of water bills.