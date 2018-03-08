President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos for a two-day working to Plateau State.

The President arrived the state at 11:54am in a Nigerian Air Force aircaft 5N-FGW and was received by Governor Simon Lalong, Senator Jonah Jang and Senator Joshua Dariye.

Other dignities include National Assembly members across different political parties in the middlebelt state.