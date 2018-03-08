SUNDAY AGHAEZE

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Yakubu Gowon Airport, Jos for a two-day working to Plateau State.

The President arrived the state at 11:54am in a Nigerian Air Force aircaft 5N-FGW and was received by Governor Simon Lalong, Senator Jonah Jang and Senator Joshua Dariye.

Other dignities include National Assembly members across different political parties in the middlebelt state.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

AD: Harmful reason why you can't get an erection and why you release too quick [click here for info]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR