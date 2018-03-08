Some Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates in FCT are optimistic that the 2018 exercise would end in their favour, having prepared well ahead.

The candidates, who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at a Computer Based Test (CBT) centre on Thursday in Bwari, Abuja, also called for transparency in the admission process.

Many of the candidates, who seem fully prepared for the examinations, are determined to gain admissions into their various higher institutions of choice.

The computer-based testing (CBT) examination is scheduled to hold between Friday, March 9 and Monday, March 19 nationwide.

Lucy Ibrahim, one of the candidates, told NAN that she was writing the examinations for the second time, adding that her level of optimism remained unshaken.

According to her, it is not the scores that concern her but the struggle for admission into her university of choice.

“I scored 231 last year but I believe that I will score higher this time.

“But my prayer is for my school of choice to admit me this year.

“I am from Kaduna and I applied for Mass Communication in ABU.

“I just hope that the process is transparent and fair, so that a good percentage of us can get the admission this year,’’ Ibrahim said.

Similarly, Chibuke Okafor, another candidate told NAN that his level of preparedness was high enough to give him the score he needed to make his admission dream come true.

He, however, alleged that the entire admission process was discouraging and fraught with corruption.

According to him, the level of corruption in some schools would not allow fairness in the entire admission process.

Okafor said that with the new cut-off mark of 120, some schools would still frustrate the system by making it difficult for many eligible candidates.

A candidate, Patrick Adamu, prayed for the exercise to be hitch-free, especially from network disruption.

He also wished that the exercise begin on schedule

Another candidate, Mercy Obi, who commended the JAMB for introducing innovations to enhance the system, urged various schools to emulate the board’s desire to make things easier for candidates.

She said: “Most times, you find out that the challenges that come up are not from JAMB but from schools.

“This is because when JAMB gives admission to a candidate, the school may likely not admit such candidate, even if you meet up all requirements.

“Some of us, who have no one to fight for us or money to spend to gain admission, will continue to write until luck finally shines on us’’.

JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, recently reiterated the board’s commitment towards improving the efficiency of its services to curb all forms of malpractice.

Oloyede said that the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), which is the automated admission platform, would provide candidates with the opportunity to track their admissions.

According to the registrar, the system ensures strict adherence to admission guidelines, thereby creating equity and fairness in the process.

He said this was responsible for timely completion of the 2017 admission.