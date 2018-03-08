Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa State has described the death of the immediate pact governor of the state, Alhaji Aliyu Akwe Doma, as ‘a monumental’ loss to the state and the entire country.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Musa Elayo, stating that the late elder-statesman was a point of reference for stability, consensus and nation building.

The statement said the vacuum created by the departure of this illustrious leader would be hard to fill.

It read: “He was a dedicated bridge builder and champion of unity, whom through his vast experience and uncommon goodwill has brought peace and prosperity to former Plateau and present day Nasarawa State where he served as deputy governor and governor respectively.

“As a frontline public servant, he promoted values which enhanced our firm belief in our common humanity as a people with one destiny under God.

“As an architect of unity, he defended and promoted our rich cultural heritage for which he will be greatly missed by all” he stated further.

“We are deeply saddened by this irreparable loss of a great statesman. You are in our thoughts and prayers” Almakura said.

“To say he was a larger than life character would be an understatement and we will always remember him as a great promoter of justice and peace”.