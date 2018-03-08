As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the International Women’s Day, the National Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, South-East Zone has called for a continuous effort towards total eradication of all forms of harmful traditional practices against women.

In a press statement issued by the National Vice President of NAWOJ, South-East zone, Comrade Chibota Edozie, she acknowledged that progress had been made by the relevant stakeholders but said more work still needed to be done to completely end the harmful practices.

The statement read: “As we celebrate the international Women day today, I urge all women journalists in the South-east to continue to promote the cause for gender parity in our society.

“Over the years, our society especially the Igbo tradition has not given the female folk the deserved right and room to exercise their potentials.

“It is, however, encouraging to note that various campaigns by different groups including NAWOJ are yielding positive results

“The hitherto harmful traditional practices against women are gradually being eroded.

“On this occasion, we shall not relent until gender parity is enthroned in our society.

“We, therefore, call on women in the South-East, especially journalists to use the occasion of International Women’s Day to advance this cause.

“On our part, the leadership of NAWOJ in the South-east is planning a special program that will involve major stakeholders in furtherance of this cause.”