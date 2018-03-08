The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has inaugurated additional 18 x 2 Senior Non-Commission Officers (SNCOs), and 18×1 Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs) residential quarters at the 351 NAF Base Minna.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adesanya said that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, was represented by the Chief of Administration, AVM Ibrahim Yahaya, at the inauguration.

He said the additional living quarters was in line with NAF’s efforts to ensure adequate welfare of its personnel involved in Internal security operations across the Country.

He quoted Abubakar as saying that the provision of good quality living accommodation for both married and single personnel of the NAF would continue to be one of the top priorities of the current NAF leadership.

According to the CAS, this, is in consonance with global best practices in more advanced Armed Forces.

He said said that the provision of suitable accommodation was essential to ensuring the welfare of its personnel.

Abubakar said that this would promote, inculcate, reinforce discipline, training, a sense of honour, responsibility and esprit de corps among personnel.

He also charged the beneficiaries of the newly constructed accommodation to ensure adequate maintenance of the facilities,

He equally urged the personnel to rededicate themselves to duties to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

”This is more so, that you are now required to be more actively involved in the provision of the much needed security within the State as well as participate in various Internal Security operations such as Operation SHARANDAJI,

”Operation ZUMA and the just concluded KARAMIN GORO in addition to Special Joint Internal Security patrols, among others,” he said.