The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), has appealed to the federal government to tackle the menace of kidnapping and killings, lamenting that every Nigerian is now a potential victim.

The religious body said Nigeria and many other nations were under the burden of bloodletting, cultism, drug abuse, sexual immorality, corruption and violence of all kinds, describing these as impediments to the advancement of Christianity across the world.

Speaking at the 2018 All Nations holy Pilgrimage held at Odo Owa, on Monday, the Chairman, CAC Evangelical Committee, Pastor Olu Eyebiokin, said the programme was packaged to unify the church and to pray against social and economic vices affecting the nation.

He thanked the CAC President worldwide, Pastor Abraham Akinosun and CAC General Evangelist worldwide, Prophet Hezekiah Oladejo, General Superintendent, Pastor Sam Oladele and General Secretary, Pastor E.E. Mapur for midwifing unification of the church after a protracted crisis.

Speaking on the theme of the pilgrimage: ‘God of our Fathers’, Eyebiokin said: “Many nations have found themselves in the shackles of occultism, senseless bloodletting, sexual immorality, drug abuse etc and these are ugly manifestations of the evil onslaughts.

“These crime are getting more horrendous by the day. Kidnapping for ransom and for rituals are becoming a commonplace that the entire populace are gripped with fear because everybody is a potential victim.

“What these tell us is that many people have been held captive by powers beyond them. There is therefore an urgent need to set these captives.”

Eyebiokin added that the holy pilgrimage was so distinct in the sense that it was the first time the CAC will be coming up with such an evangelical programme to pray for the nation.

He expressed confidence that the God that gave womb to the barren will intervene in the affairs of the nation and solve all the crises bedeviling the church and the nation.

“I say without fear of contradiction that this programme is the first of its kind because what other churches have been organizing were mere conventions or conferences, but this one is a pilgrimage, which means some historical facts are attached and are worthy of being revisited by succeeding generations.

“This mountain where we are holding the pilgrimage was where God visited our father, Apostle Ayo Babalola and endowed him with power of holy spirit which made him God’s own battle axe and through his great exploits for the lord, Christianity received a new impetus that we are enjoying today”, he added.

He said those afflicted will be liberated from their pangs if they believed in the power of God, regretting that inabilities of many Nigerians to repose confidence in God necessitated the perpetual poverty and bondage in their lives.

The cleric stated that the reason why Nigerians have not enjoyed good governance has been that many of those taking positions of leadership were being guided by evil forces.