The Nigeria Police Force has arrested 49 suspects for alleged kidnapping, cattle rustling and armed robbery across Niger, FCT, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Zamfara.

The suspects are: Isah Saidu, Audu Mohammed, Adamu Yahaya, Yahaya Jibrin, Bashir Mohammed, Saidu Garba, Ibrahim Mohammed, Usman Abubakar, Mohammed Aliyu, Mukthar Isa and Abubakar Malam, among others.

The Force spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Bosso on Wednesday.

“The suspects are behind all kidnap and armed robbery cases in FCT, Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara,”Moshood said.

He said that the suspects were arrested by personnel attached to the Operation Absolute Sanity.

Moshood said items recovered from the suspects are: five AK 47 rifles; 35 vehicles of various brands; one AK 49 rifle; three pump action guns; three Sub Machine Guns (SMGs) and two double barrel guns.

Others are : one locally made revolver pistol; four live cartridges; five plasma television sets; seven vehicle tracker demobiliser; seven wrist watches; four number plates and rolls of wrappers.

He said that some of the victims who the suspects snatched their cars were killed.

The spokesman said that the suspects had confessed to the roles each of them played in the commission of the crimes.

He said that the renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to prevent and detect crimes, most especially violent crimes such as kidnapping and armed robbery throughout the country, remained unwavering and unequivocal.

On the alleged release of arrested suspects by the courts, Moshood enjoined the media to support the police to ensure that suspects were brought to book.

Moshood said that the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution at the conclusion of investigation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Force had on July 25 commenced ‘Operation Absolute Sanity’ on Abuja-Kaduna Highway to check incessant cases of kidnappings and armed robbery.

NAN also reports that the operation was to complement the ongoing Joint Police/Military operations already on ground.