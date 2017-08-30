CSP Fidelis Abayomi, the Okitipupa Divisional Police Officer in Ondo State, said on Wednesday that security would be beefed up in Okitipupa and its environs during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Abayomi made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Okitipupa.

According to him, police and other security agents will collaborate to guard against any criminality during the celebration.

He also warned that perpetrators of crime should steer clear of Okitipupa and its environs as his men were battle ready to arrest criminals.

“Our men are fully prepared to ensure tight security in and out of Okitipupa and its environs during this Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

- Advertisement -

“We have collaborated with other security agents to work together to ensure that citizens enjoy their celebration without fear, so criminals are warned in their own interest to steer clear of this area,” he said.

Abayomi urged residents to cooperate with the Police and other security agents, saying that security required a combined effort.

He however urged residents to be security conscious and report any strange people or movement to the police on time for proper action.

The Federal Government on monday declared Aug.1 and Aug. 4, as Eid-el-Kabir holiday for Muslim faithful.