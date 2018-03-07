The 1 Division of Nigeria Army, Kaduna, on Wednesday said it had de-wormed no fewer than 5,000 children and 3,970 adults in Guruku and Kankaji communities, Birnin Gawri Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The representative of the 44 Army Reference Hospital and Army Medical Corps, Lt.-Col. Sunny Ogoh, made this known in Kaduna.

Ogboh said the medical outreach took place on March 5 and 6 in Kaduna, adding “today (March 7) we will be in Tegina in Niger state’’.

He explained that the medical outreach was aimed at reaching residents of the communities who lack access to medical health facilities.

According to him, 650 treated mosquito nets were offered to residents of the two communities, while drugs and free reading eyeglasses were given free.

“So far, we treated cases such as malaria, fever, eye problems and has successfully de-wormed about 2,000 children in Guruku community,’’ Ogoh said.

He said some of the patients have been referred to the 44 Army Reference Hospital and 1 Div Hospital, Kaduna, for further treatment free of charge.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations Officer, Col. Mohammed Dole, said the medical outreach programme was conducted in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and Kaduna State Ministry of Health in Birnin Gwari and Pandogari.

Dole said the beneficiaries of the outreach are settlements and villages that the army was conducting exercise “Ayem A’Kpatuma’’ (Cat Race) in Birnin Gwari and some parts of Niger state.

He explained that the operation was aimed at curbing security challenges such as armed banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and terrorism in the affected area.

“The operation had recorded achievements in rescuing victims of kidnap, rustled cattle as well as arresting kidnapping syndicates,’’ the spokesman said.

NAN reports that exercise “Ayem A’kpatuma” covers six states, including Benue, Kaduna, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and Taraba.

The exercise began on Feb. 15 and is expected to end on March 31.

1 Division Nigeria Army in collaboration with the Police, Civil Defence and Department of Security Service is also conducting the exercise in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area and Pandogari community in Niger state.