President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday sent condolences to the government and people of Nasarawa State over the death of a former governor of the state, Aliyu Akwe-Doma, on Tuesday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President also commiserated with the family, friends and community members of the deceased.

He noted that the former governor served the nation as a civil servant for many years, and later rose through the ranks to become a Permanent Secretary.

He said Doma, who also served as a Deputy Governor in the old Plateau State, worked assiduously for the country as a member of the Presidential Joint National Consultative and Advisory Committee of Traditional Rulers and Leaders of Thought (1995–1998) and the National Committee on the Future of Higher Education in Nigeria (1996–1998), among others.

The statement read, “As the elected governor of the state, 2007-2011, the President commends the sacrifices of Alhaji Doma in promoting peaceful co-existence, infrastructural development in the state, particularly his zeal to improve the standard of education.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant the departed soul eternal rest, and comfort members of his family.”