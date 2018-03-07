The Director General, Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO), Professor Gloria Elemo, on Wednesday, called for a proper mechanism for commercialization of innovations for socio-economic development.

She stated this at the National Forum on commercialization of indigenous research and development result during FIIRO day at the ongoing Technology and Innovation Expo’ 2018 in Abuja

According to her, Nigeria has developed tons of indigenous technologies that are capable of promoting it into an industrialized nation.

Speaking on the theme: “Stimulating Economic Growth through Commercialization of Indigenous Research and Development,” she said the overall objective of the forum is to bring stakeholders together to discuss commercialization of indigenous research and development result and to critically examine the benefits of commercialization for national socio-economic development.

She said the mandate of the institute, which was established since 1956, was to research and develop technologies to turn around the socio-economic fortunes of Nigeria.

The institute, according to her, is already partnering with indigenous automation company, Automation and Engineering Nig. Limited to come up with two automated plants for Kunu and Zobo which was launched at the Expo 2018 on 6th March 2018.

Earlier, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, who was represented by the Director, Science and Technology Promotions in the ministry, Dr Ekanem Udoh, urged all participants in conjunction with FIIRO to share ideas and come up with the best results that would move the nation forward.

In his keynote address titled: “Research and Development Commercialization: Panacea for Wealth Creation and Economic Growth in Nigeria,” by Professor Mathew llori, said that developing nations could no longer compete based only on their natural resource endowments and locational advantages.

Professor Ilori of the African Institute for Science Policy and Innovation, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in Osun State, stressed that for a nation to become competitive in this era of globalisation, there is a need for such nation to apply scientific methods to her natural resources for value addition.