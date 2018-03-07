Honourable Sonny Agassi, the Nasarawa Commissioner for Land and Survey, has on Wednesday said that Nasarawa State Government will generate about N500 million annually as Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, from the Dangote Sugar Refinery, Tunga if completed.

The Commissioner, who is also Physical Planning/Project Manager of Nasarawa Geographical Information System (NAGIS), disclosed this when dispatching surveyors to demarcate the 60,000 hectares of land acquired by Dangote Groups in Tunga for the establishment of a sugar refinery in the state.

According to the commissioner, “The 60,000 hectares of land acquired by the Dangote Groups have been compensated for. We undertook the compensation.

“By using accurate survey data, we will produce Certificate of Occupancy (C of O). The group will pay ground rent to the state every year and we are expecting not less than N500 million directly coming to the ministry of lands and physical planning.”

“There was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Nasarawa State Government and the Dangote Groups to build the largest sugar refinery in West African region.

“The sugar refinery is worth about $700 million and has a ripple effect that will create about 1,000 direct and indirect jobs.”

Agassi added that the sugar refinery also has value chains as some of the bye products of the sugar would be used to generate electricity.

He said, “Ironically, the very Tunga in the past couple of weeks almost become a theatre of war because of the clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

“With the establishment of this sugar refinery, in the next couple of years, with the bye products, the herdsman doesn’t need to go to bush looking for food. He would be able to stay in one position and feed his animals as much as he wants.”

When receiving the surveyors in Tunga village for the demarcation of the 60,000 hectares of land acquired for the Dangote Sugar Refinery, Chairman of Awe Local Government Area, Hudu Tafida, assured the surveyors of adequate security to their lives and property.

The Chairman said the maximum support will be giving because the project is one of the biggest in West Africa and it does not only belong to Tunga or Awe Local Government Area, but for Nasarawa State and Nigeria at large.