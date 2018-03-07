The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in collaboration with the Kano State Government has commenced campaign against drug abuse and political thuggery in the state.

The campaign is also aimed at kicking kidnapping, radicalization and violent extremism out of the state.

The NOA’s Director-General, Alhaji Garba Abari disclosed this on Wednesday in Kano during a sensitisation workshop with the theme “Fighting the Scourge of social vices in our communities”.

According to Abari, drug abuse has become a common problem that is ruining not only individuals within communities but a global challenge that has put many countries of the world in a dilemma.

“We choose Kano specifically because of the sudden story of high rate of the use of illicit drugs among young men and women in the State.

“One of the key goals of this national campaign against social vices is to encourage community leaders and indeed leaders at all levels to rise up and say ‘we will not condone or tolerate drug abuse in our communities’.

“It is our belief that the attraction towards drug abuse will be significantly curtailed if we re-enforce stigma against those who embrace this negative life style”, he said.

According to him, drug abuse destroy family relationship, the future of the youths, tears marriage apart and ultimately deprives communities of the contributions of young vibrant segments of the population.

He explained that the country is loosing vast segments of communities to these menace.

The Director General added that there was urgent need for all traditional rulers, religious and community leaders to rise up and put a stop to the spread of drug addiction and drug abuse.

He noted that the the agency will work closely with the state government to fight against illicit drugs and other social vices.

Also, the state Commandant, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Alhaji Hamza Umar, said drug is viewed as medicine when used according to doctor’s prescription and it is viewed as a poison when abused.

He said stressed the need for further actions on the rise in drug abuse and get rich quick syndrome by the government and other stakeholders aimed at ending the menace.

The NDLEA boss advised youths to desist from drug abuse so as not to destroy their system and be useful to themselves, parents and the society.

In his speech, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, represented by Alhaji Yusuf Nabahani, the District Head of Dawakin Tofa, advised students to shun such acts and study hard in their academic pursuit to become responsible people in future.

The Emir urged parents to ensure that they give quality time to train their wards and make them God fearing.