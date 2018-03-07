The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South West Zone D, has called on Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State to see to the quick resumption of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti.

The students, in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, the students said should there be no action towards the reopening of the institution within 72 hours, the association would “cause the entire students in Ekiti State to embark on mass action.”

In the statement signed by the Zone D Coordinator, Lukman Adebisi Adekitan, and Treasurer, Ayodeji Ilesanmi Amoran the students lamented that the current disruption in the academic calendar of the institution “will automatically become impossible for them to participate in the NYSC mobilisation process.”

The students also demanded reduction in school fees in the state-owned tertiary institutions namely EKSU, College of Education, Ikere Ekiti and College of Health Technology, Ijero-Ekiti and called for outright stoppage of “acceptance fees” in the institutions.

NANS said: “Acceptance fees is a fraud. We are against N50,000 and N100,000 acceptance fees in EKSU; N50,000 in College of Health Technology, Ijero and N35,000 in College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti. Acceptance fee is against the masses. We also demand immediate resumption of academic activities in our striking institutions in Ekiti State.”

The student leaders said the institutions which had paralysed owing to strike actions was tantamount to the stunting of the growth and development of the people of the state, and said the students body would not accept the “nonchalant attitude shown by the state government to the state’s sector particularly the tertiary institutions in the state.”