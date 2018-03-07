Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-C, on Tuesday declared that she harbours no hatred for fellow housemate, Tobi.

Responding to questions from her partner, Lolu, Cee-C said, “I don’t hate Tobi.”

Recall that Cee-C and Tobi’s relationship has been on and off since the reality show started, few weeks ago.

Tobi had earlier been caught making love to Cee-C in the house.

However, their relation took a dramatic twist as Tobi nominated Cee-C for eviction.

In a twist, Cee-C on Saturday said she hated Tobi’s presence around her.