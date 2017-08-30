The Nassarawa State Command of the Nigeria Police Force said it has deployed 4,000 officers of the state, to various towns and villages to forestall breakdown of law and order.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, Idrisu John Kennedy, disclosed this on Wednesday at the force headquarters in Lafia while speaking to newsmen.

According to him, some officers have already been deployed to highways to ensure the safety of people travelling in and out of the state during the Sallah celebration.

The PPRO added that, plain clothe Policemen have already been deployed to move round and send intelligence report that could be useful to the command during the celebration period.

He, however, said riot police men have been deployed to flash point areas where criminals carry out heinous crimes.

Meanwhile, the Peace Corps of Nigeria said it has deployed all its men to the 13 local government area of Nassarawa State, to maintain peace and order during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The State Commandant of the Corps, Bala Joshua, who disclosed this while speaking to newsmen in Lafia, said the command is partnering sister agencies to ensure that there is no kidnapping during the celebration period and beyond.