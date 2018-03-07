Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta state, has said that proactive steps taken to curtail herdsmen and farmers clashes have brought minimal attack by the herders.

Okowa gave the hint at Isiokolo, headquarter of Ethiope East Council Area in continuation of his town hall meeting with stakeholders assured Deltans that his administration stand by no grazing land for cattle policy.

The Governor posited that the State Government through his STEP and YAGEP programme would continue to encourage agriculture stressed that land for farming is paramount to provide food security for the people.

He reiterated that at the Federal level a committee headed by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and six others, one person from the six political zones have been drafted by the Federal Government to fashion out ways and make policy that would bring to an the menace of herdsmen and farmers clashes in the country.

“But while waiting for the Federal Government to formulate policy, we as a people would continue to engage critical stakeholders, Security Chiefs, Community leaders, opinion leaders to ensure that our farmers are safe and their crops not destroyed.”

“We will continue to call on the Federal Government to come out with definitive policy concerning herdsmen.”

He tasked the people to give peace a chance while the government do the needful to safeguard lives and property.