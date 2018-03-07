Federal University, Gusau, has expelled 15 students for allegedly failing to meet up with their academic performances.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Magaji Garba, said this at a news conference shortly after the university’s matriculation ceremony on Wednesday in Gusau, Zamfara State.

He said students of the university were expected to be serious with their studies and perform up to standard, adding that any student who scores below 1.0 Grade Point Average would be expelled.

The Vice Chancellor, who did not disclose names of the affected students, said all the 27 programmes being offered by the institution would be accredited between April and May 2018.

Garba said the maiden convocation of the university would hold before the end of the year.

“We want to introduce new programmes into the university, especially engineering, which we believe is very important, considering the availability of solid minerals resources in the state.

“The Petroleum Technology Development Fund has sponsored five of our staff abroad for doctorate programme in engineering, to boost the capacity of our engineering department,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that 1,425 students participated in the matriculation ceremony.