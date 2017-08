The President, Muhammadu Buhari, has travelled to his hometown Daura, Katsina State, ahead of the Sallah celebrations.

He left today after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which was held at the council chamber in Abuja.

The President received a standing ovation from members of the FEC when he arrived at the venue of the meeting.

This is the first FEC meeting the president will be attending since his return from his medical vacation in London.