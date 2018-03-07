The Federal Government, in connection with the Kwara state government, is set to complete a 76-housing unit project in Ilorin metropolis, Ilorin West local government area of the state as part of efforts to bridge housing deficit in the country.

Conducting journalists around the housing project on Wednesday, the federal controller, ministry of Housing, Architect Kunle Shonibare and director general, Kwara state Bureau of Lands, Alhaji Ibrahim Salman, said that the project was being replicated in all states of the federation.

Architect Shonibare said that the project, located at Osin Aremu/Aliara community in the Ilorin West local government area, consisted of four units of one-bedroom flat to be built at a cost of N29.7 million, 24 units of two bedroom flats at N36.1 million, and 48 units of three bedroom flats at N43.9 million.

The federal controller, who said that the project was about the first comprehensive housing project in the state with road, drainage, water reticulation and electricity power, added that it is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

He also said that the project was carried out with use of local contractors, adding that some of the houses were constructed with local materials.

Also speaking, the director general of the state Bureau of Lands, Alhaji Salman, who said that the state government provided the 10 hectares of land for the housing project, called on the federal government to provide more units of the housing project that will spread across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The director general also appealed to the federal government to construct the access road and river bridges to the area where the project was located, saying that the government should look into water supply provision, using Asa Dam rather than the use of borehole in the housing estate.