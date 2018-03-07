The Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Wednesday challenged the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to embark on regular upgrade and review of its system to tackle emerging issues, especially cyber security.

Tambuwal, who made the remark at the 2018 batch “A” pre-mobilisation workshop held at the auditorium of the Umaru Ali Shiniafi Polytechnic, Sokoto, added that accuracy of data was key and germane to policy formulation and effective planing of the scheme.

The governor insisted that the upgrade of the information and communication technology of the scheme has become necessary, taking into consideration the ever increasing number of corps-producing institutions with its resultant effects of rising corps population in the country.

Tambuwal, who was represented by the state Commissioner of Youths and Sports Development, Garba Yakubu Tsetse, stated that the scheme has continued to play a pivotal role in the sustenance of national unity, integration and socio-economic development.

He posited that the state government has continued to engage corps members as veritable tools to initiate and execute important programmes like elections, national census, polio and HIV/AIDS campaigns, among others.