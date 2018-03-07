Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has called for the review of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocol, saying it has become a tool used by foreigners to undermine Nigeria’s security.

Ortom made the call on Wednesday in Makurdi when the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Muhammed Babandede, paid him a courtesy visit.

“If the ECOWAS protocol has become a cog in the progress of Nigeria, it is high time we reviewed it,” he said.

The governor also called for strict adherence to provisions on procedures for trans-human movement within ECOWAS member countries.

He further called for the enforcement of the provisions for quarantine services for livestock and prohibition of movement with arms as well as regulations that apply to human beings for improved security in the country.

According to Ortom, security reports revealed that the heightened insecurity in the country is linked to foreign herdsmen who enter the country without valid documents and compliance with regulations.

He urged NIS to curtail the incursion of immigrants into the country, pledging his continued support to the service for optimal performance.

The governor, however, requested for the recruitment of more Benue indigenes into NIS while promising to assist in providing land for the construction of its state office.

Earlier, Babandede had expressed sympathy with the government and people of the state over the killings by suspected herdsmen.

He pledged the support of the service in addressing the security challenges in the state.

Babandede said that he was in the state to patrol the border area at Abande in Kwande Local Government Area with a view to checking the influx of illegal foreigners into the country.