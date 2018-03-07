The Federal Ministry of Education on Wednesday said it was committed to end the on-going strike by the non-teaching labour unions in Nigeria universities.

The Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Mrs Priscilla Ihuoma, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Recall that the unions, comprising of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAATs) had on Dec. 4, 2017, embarked on an indefinite strike.

The unions, under the aegis of the Joint Actions Committee (JAC), are protesting the none implementation of an agreement they entered into with the Federal Government in 2009.

They are also agitating the sharing formula of the N23 billion released by the federal government as part of the earned allowance of workers of federal universities across the country, among other issues.

“Right now, the government is giving priority attention to the strike issue.

“There is a process in place to bring an end to the lingering strike.

“The National Assembly too has stepped into the matter.

“With this development, we are sure that very soon, the entire issue will be resolved and normalcy restored,’’ Ihuoma told NAN.