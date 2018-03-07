Students of Taraba State University in Jalingo have expressed anger and frustration at the institution’s branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU having embarked on an indefinite strike action again.

Chairman of the Union Dr. Reuben Jonathan said the strike was a resumption of the action it suspended in 2015 to give the Governor Darius Ishaku administration room to look into their demands and address them appropriately.

Jonathan said that the union had embarked on the strike action in 2015 to press home their demands, but the newly sworn in governor asked them to suspend the strike and give him time to settle down and look into their demands.

The union leader regretted that, almost three years after obliging the governor his request, nothing has been done and the government has not shown any seriousness in addressing the issues or even engaging the union in serious negotiations.

“This is not a new strike,” he said. “It is just a resumption of the strike action we suspended in 2015 to allow the governor to do the needful since he was just coming in newly. You would recall that the governor asked us to suspend the strike then and allow him some time to settle down into office so that he could look into our demands and address them appropriately.

“Unfortunately, after almost three years of granting that request and suspending the strike, nothing has been done. In fact, the government has not shown any seriousness in addressing our plight or even engaging the Union in any meaningful negotiations.

“We have written more than eight letters to the government to set up a meeting without any positive response from them. In fact, the situation is even getting worse. Our November salary was paid in the second week of January this year, and since then we have not received any other pay. How do you expect a lecturer to go and teach without food in his stomach?

“So we have no choice but to embark on this strike indefinitely, pending when the government would address our issues,” Jonathan concluded.

Meanwhile, when newsmen visited the school, students were seen hanging around lecture rooms, but there were no lectures going on.

Some of students who spoke to newsmen said that the situation was very frustrating.

According to Joshua Manasseh, the incessant strikes have delayed the academic calendar and lengthened their stay in the university unnecessarily.

“This is very frustrating. I feel like running mad right now. How can you end up spending more than eight years for a four year program just because lecturers are embarking on strikes everyday and the government is not ready to do the needful? How do you learn under such conditions?” he asked.

In the same vein, Christiana Babayo said that examinations were shifted after students had made preparations; and now that the strike has come she had no idea when it will be over or what to do in the interim. Babayo insisted that these endless strikes were responsible for the poor quality of Nigerian graduates.

“You spend three months studying and preparing for examination and just when you are about to take the examination, a strike action would hit and you have no idea how long it is going to last. It is just too frustrating,” she complained. “You can’t concentrate. You can’t focus.”

“We keep blaming students for being unserious, but I think the lack of seriousness is on the part of our government that has refused to stabilize the education sector. It is little wonder most graduates are simply not up to expectations.”

When contacted, the State Commissioner of Education Mr. Johannes Jigem, said he was in a meeting and could not respond to the issue.