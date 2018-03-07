President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and many of the ministers are also attendin the meeting, which started at exactly 11:00a.m.
The opening prayers were said by Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani and his Power, Works and Housing counterpart, Babatunde Fashola. The both prayed for God’s intervention over the current security challenges facing the nation.
