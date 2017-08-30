The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, on Wednesday said he was not aware of the appointment of a new police commissioner for the state.

Owoseni told newsmen at the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, that he was yet to receive any directive concerning a new police commissioner in the state.

“When we get the information, we will let you know,” Owoseni told journalists, in reaction to reports of his reassignment, which was published by some online media organisations.

Some online media organisations had reported that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has appointed a new police commissioner for Lagos State.

Owoseni, on Wednesday, also spoke at a conference on security challenges in health institutions scientific Lagos University Teaching Hospital in his capacity as the Lagos police commissioner.