An FCT High Court has granted bail to Maryam Sanda, who allegedly killed her husband, Bilyamin Bello.

Mr. Bello was a son to former chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Haliru Bello.

Ms. Sanda was granted bail by the judge, Yusuf Halilu, based on medical reports which indicate she is pregnant and ill.

She has been facing trial on allegations of homicide for the alleged killing of her husband and had been denied bail on at least two occasions.