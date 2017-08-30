The National Emergency Management Agency has received 139 more Nigerians who were stranded in Libya.

The returnees comprising 105 females including three children and one infant; and 32 male adults, one male child and another male infant, returned voluntarily with the aid of the International Organisation for Migration.

The Libyan airline, Afrique, that brought them arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, late Tuesday night while they were received by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Nigeria Immigration Service and officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

According to NEMA, three of the returnees with medical issues have been taken to a health facility for attention while others were assisted home.

The agency said the 139 persons brought the total number of people who were assisted home by the IOM since February, to 2, 517.

It added that the returnees were the last of three batches expected in August.