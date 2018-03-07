The Medical Director, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Enugu, Dr. Jojo Onwukwe, was yesterday arrested by policemen from the Force Headquarters over alleged victimisation of the hospital staff, abuse of office and corruption.

The arrest took place at the International Conference Centre Abuja where he went to witness the the inauguration of governing boards of parastatals, agencies and institutions under the Ministry of Health by the Minister, Prof Isaac Adewole.

Our correspondent gathered that Dr. Onwukwe’s arrest was sequel to a petition filed against him by aggrieved staff of the hospital.

The workers, in the petition to the Honourable Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, accused the Medical Director of diverting about N50m meant for them and the hospital into private pockets.

The aggrieved staff alleged Dr. Onwukwe victimized those who opposed him or questioned his acts of financial impropriety. They further accused him of non-payment of workers’ salary arrears which led to the current closure of the health institution for over one month.

A source at the Police Headquarters, who spoke under anonymity, said that Dr. Onwukwe’s arrest was carried-out by a team of officers from the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID).

He said the Medical Director would be charged to court when investigation into the matter is concluded.

“Dr. Onwukwe was accused of rascality, high-handedness, abuse of civil service rules and corruption by staff of the hospital. He has been arrested and after our investigations, we will charge him to court,” the source said.