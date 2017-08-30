The Edo government has ordered the immediate relocation of a public school, Etete Primary School in Benin for the safety of the pupils, before the commencement of the 2017/2018 academic session.

The Commissioner for Communications, Mr Paul Ohonbamu, announced this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the Executive Council meeting in Benin on Wednesday.

According to Ohonbamu, the school is being relocated because it is situated located under high tension transmission lines.

He said the relocation was in compliance with the earlier directive to residents of the state to remove all temporary or permanent structures under such lines.

The commissioner said the affected pupils, teachers and parents would be informed of their new location before schools would resume for the next academic session in September.

“The state governor is particular about the health and safety of citizens of the state and has ordered that pupils and teachers of Etete Primary School should not resume the next session in that location,’’ he said.

Ohonbamu said that the Edo State Geographic Information Services, an agency to automate land administration and development control, had also been approved.

He said the agency had the mandate to undertake the aerial mapping of Edo into a geographic information system, to ease the challenges of doing business in the state.