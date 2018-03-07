Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has described youth entrepreneurship as key to solving the problem of unemployment in the society.

He stated this while distributing business kit and entrepreneurship capital to 255 youths and women who graduated from various entrepreneurship courses at the Katsina Youth Crafts Village in Katsina.

Governor Masari noted that with the resettlement packages, the youths can become employers of labour in their various local government areas.

He tasked them to make good use of the business kits by establishing their business which will contribute to the local economy.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir, explained that the resettlement package includes sewing and crocheting machines, wielding and metal fabricating machines, woodwork equipment and a host of others.

He explained that the youth were also given a take-off capital to rent shops and start their businesses in different parts of the state.

The youths expressed delight over the gesture and gave assurance that they will use the entrepreneurship skills they have acquired to set up various businesses in the state.