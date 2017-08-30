The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Nigeria on Wednesday announced its government’s plan to engage more young Nigerians in its Orange Corner Start-Up programmes.

The Embassy’s Charge d’Affaires, Mr Michel Deleen, told newsmen in Lagos that the programme was meant to encourage more business ideas from young Nigerians.

Deleen, who said that the Orange Corner had been operating in South Africa, Mozambique and Greece, added that it would increase the number of Nigerians in Start-Up businesses.

“Last year, we commenced support for young Nigerians in Start-Up businesses in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Jos.

“This is basically to give training opportunities to young Nigerian entrepreneurs that would in turn be linked with Dutch companies.

“We are currently working on also introducing the Orange Corner Start-Up programme for young Nigerians. We have already started the Orange Corner Start-Up programme in South Africa, Mozambique and Greece.

“Under the Orange Corner Start-Up programme, we would be making 15 places availabe to young Nigerians for them to set up their businesses,’’ he said.

“The Charge d’ Affaires said that the spaces to be provided for the Orange Corner Start-Ups would be devoted to ICT sector operations, as well as ICT linked to healthcare development.

Deleen also said that the essence was to assist young Nigerians with spaces, develop the right business plans, as well as have access to customers.

He said that the Embassy had a lead programme where about 100 young Nigerians were made to write out their business plans, setting up their businesses and becoming employable.