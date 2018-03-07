Former Nasarawa governor Aliyu Akwe Doma has passed on, Mamman Alakayi, a former information commissioner in the state, has confirmed.

Alakayi told NAN that 75-year-old Akwe died in an Israeli hospital on Tuesday.

“I got a call from the late governor’s son, Umar, this evening, that Baba Doma died in an Israeli hospital at about 7:45 p.m. Nigerian time,” he said.

Alakayi said the former governor had gone to the hospital to treat an undisclosed ailment three weeks ago.

“We are currently making arrangement for some family members to travel to Israel and convey the remains back home for burial,” he said.

Akwe was the governor of Nasarawa from 2007 to 2011 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Born on September 1, 1942 in Doma local government of Nasarawa, Akwe attended the University of Ibadan from 1964–1966, and also attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1976.

The former governor obtained a masters degree in public administration from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma in 2002.

He worked in the old Plateau civil service from 1976 to 1983 and rose to the position of a permanent secretary.

Akwe was a deputy governor of Plateau state and was later elected governor of Nasarawa state.