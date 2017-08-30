The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Obong Nsima Ekere, has dismissed insinuations that the Commission was in conflict with some state governments within its areas of coverage in term of project planning and execution.

Declaring open a one day workshop organized by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State chapter, in Uyo yesterday, the NDDC boss said the commission, in planning and executing projects, collaborates with states and Local Government Areas within the region to be able to arrive at projects which really meet the need of the people.

Represented by the NDDC Commissioner, Akwa Ibom State, Hon. Samuel Frank, Ekere argued that as an interventionist agency of the Federal Government the body could not have been in antagonistic with any state government in project implementation.

His words “There are many road projects in the rural areas and urban cities across the region which NDDC intervened and other projects touching the live of the people. We work with the state governments to achieve one goal which is development”.

He assured that the current board of the NDDC believes more in positive governance for the people and less in politics while carrying out its works saying since the Commission was not the only agency to provide facilities its decided to work with various state and local governments and other corporate bodies to render service.

Acknowledging the theme of the workshop; “Capacity Development for Effective News Reporting of Energy Sector in Nigeria”, Ekere charged the media to freely consult the Commission in the areas of doubt in reporting NDDC projects.

The Head, Media & Publicity Affairs of the Commission, Mr. Ibitoye Abosede, who presented an overview of NDDC’s Corporate Social Responsibility hinted that about N1.4 trillion has been committed in the execution of more than 8, 000 projects by the NDDC in the last 17 years out of which 3, 424 projects have been completed.

Abosede who was represented on the occasion by Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs & Special Assistant/Media to the Managing Director of the NDDC disclosed that 64 projects are being done by the Commission in Akwa Ibom State with over 50 percent of work completed on them.

He dismissed the issue of corruption in the Commission, assuring that NDDC is the most monitored agency of government in the country, as the federal government, National Assembly, State Government, State House of Assembly and Non-Governmental Organizations among others organs all have their eyes on the commission.

He atributed the recent cancellation of contracts worth N200 billion to poor work execution, adding that the present board of the NDDC is concerned with getting thing properly done.

Enumerating the challenges facing the commission, Abosede said the Federal Government retains the sum of N1.8trillion which ought to have been used by the commission in the development of the region during Its 17 years of existence.

While lamenting that non-remittance of the backlog of statutory allocations had hampered accelerated development in the region, he however hinted that the federal government had mandated the Ministries of Niger Delta Affairs, Budget and National Planning to sit with the Board of NDDC with a view to ascertaining exactly how much was owed the commission.

“The federal government has set up a committee to ascertain the exact money owed the commission,” he said.

This, according to him, is the first time a sitting President will demonstrate this level of political will towards ensuring sustainable development of the region.

Abosede explained that aside the arrears from the commission’s statutory allocations, other associated funds for ecology, oil and gas, among others, had not been remitted.

“These problems of funding and the challenges of the terrain in Niger Delta, which prides itself as the third largest wetland in the world, have hindered development in the region,” he said.

The Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ, Comrade Dennis Udoma said workshop was meant to broaden and increase the skills and capacity of members in reporting the current challenges confronting the environment as a result of the activities of the International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the Niger Delta region and beyond.