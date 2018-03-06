YouTube

The Plateau government has declared Thursday a work-free day to enable residents welcome President Muhammadu Buhari on a one-day working visit to the state.

The Head of Service, Izam Azi, announced this on Tuesday in Jos, after an emergency State Executive Council meeting.

“The holiday will afford civil servants and other citizens the opportunity to give the President a rousing welcome,” Mr. Azi said.

Meanwhile, Yakubu Dati, Commissioner for Information and Communication, has said there would be restriction of movement during the visit, especially around areas the president would inaugurate projects.

Mr. Dati said government had created alternative routes in affected areas, adding that security agencies would guide movements during the day.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

AD: Harmful reason why you can't get an erection and why you release too quick [click here for info]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR