The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions over the central States of the country on Wednesday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Tuesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 40 and 15 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that chances of isolated rain showers were expected over Abuja, Jos, Lokoja and environs during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the Southern States would experience cloudy morning with day and night temperatures in the range of 33 to 37 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted localised thunderstorms are anticipated over Iseyin, Shaki, Akure, Oshogbo, Benin, Enugu, Owerri, Yenagoa, Port-Harcourt, Calabar, Eket and its environs during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience partly cloudy conditions over most parts of the northwest with chances of thundery activity over Yelwa axis.

It further predicted sunny conditions over most parts of the northeast during the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 37 to 40 and 15 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

NiMet predicted: “The Inter Tropical Divide is around latitude 12°N, keeping most parts of the country under the influence of moist winds.

“The northwestern part of the country is likely to be partly cloudy with chances of isolated thundery activity over Yelwa axis, while the northeastern part of the country is expected to be sunny.

“Isolated rain showers are probable over the high ground areas of the central states, while isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over some parts of the southern cities within the next 24 hours.”